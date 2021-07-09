Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Branson vs. Bezos: Who’s got the better space plan?

By The Conversation
The Next Web
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next fortnight, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson will take off into space, because they can, on spaceships designed by their respective companies. It’s a big moment for the private space industry. But the question comes to mind: who has the smarter plan?

Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Earth's richest man Bezos to blast off into space

Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, is set to join the astronaut club Tuesday on the first crewed launch by Blue Origin, another key moment in a big month for the fledgling space tourism industry. The mission comes days after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson crossed the final...
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

SpaceX’s Elon Musk to visit space … with Virgin Galactic?

As Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos race into space, a third billionaire is also reportedly contemplating his own adventure in space tourism: Elon Musk. He’s reserved a seat to fly with Virgin Galactic, according to the company’s founder, Branson, while speaking with The Sunday Times in London on July 12, 2021. Tickets are rumored to go for $250,000. And Musk has reportedly put down a $10,000 deposit. Just when the business magnate will venture into space, though, remains unknown.
Van Horn, TXklif.com

Billionaire Jeff Bezos To Launch Himself Into Space This Week

Van Horn (AP) – When Blue Origin launches people into space for the first time, founder Jeff Bezos will be on board. No test pilots or flight engineers for Tuesday’s debut flight from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas, just the founder of Amazon, his brother, an 82 year old aviation pioneer, and a teenage tourist. Launch is scheduled for 8:00 AM, CDT, weather permitting. The capsule is entirely automated, unlike Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic rocket plane that required two pilots to get him to space and back a week ago. The billionaire rivals are gearing up to launch anyone willing to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars for a brief space hop. The 18 year old will become the youngest in space and the 82 year old the oldest.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Aerospace & Defensetalesbuzz.com

Jeff Bezos is risking his life to reach space. The rocket has flown 15 times, but he’ll have no pilot and possibly no spacesuit.

Jeff Bezos is about to place his life in the hands of Blue Origin’s rocket engineers. Bezos, who founded the company in 2000, will be the first passenger on its New Shepard rocket, along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen. The group is set to strap into a capsule on the top of the five-story rocket on Tuesday. From that moment to touchdown, all their fates will rely on the rocket and its space capsule.
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

The mysterious millionaire who paid $ 28 million to travel to space with Jeff Bezos cannot go due to 'scheduling problems'

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Next July 20, 2021 is the scheduled date for the first trip into space with passengers from Blue Origin , Jeff Bezos' aerospace company. On board will travel the billionaire founder of Amazon , his brother Mark and veteran aviator Wally Funk . The mysterious millionaire who paid 28 million dollars for a seat should also go on the ship, but has already canceled, arguing 'scheduling problems'.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Blue Origin: Quiet plans for spaceships

Blue Origin is a private spaceflight company started by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos in 2000. It was the first company in the world to successfully land a reusable rocket on a landing pad, a feat pulled off by the New Shepard suborbital vehicle during a test flight in November 2015 (and many times thereafter).
Aerospace & DefenseFort Wayne Journal Gazette

18-year-old joining 1st Blue Origin flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82. Blue Origin announced Thursday that instead of a $28 million auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, the Dutch son of another bidder will be on board. The company said Oliver Daemen will be the first paying customer, but did not disclose the price of his ticket.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Person who paid $28m to join Jeff Bezos flight to space unable to go as they’re busy

The person who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos on a trip to space is unable to do so because they are busy, the private rocket company has announced.Instead, the first ever paying customer of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket firm will be 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, it said. As well as being Mr Bezos’s first paying customer, he will also be the youngest person on space.He will join Wally Funk, who is aged 82 and will become the oldest ever person in space. Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will make up the rest of the passengers on...

