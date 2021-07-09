Cancel
U.S. Politics

Delta Is the Dominant Covid Strain in the U.S. — 4 Things You Need to Know

By Cory Stieg, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.

Anthony Fauci
Chuck Todd
Paul Offit
