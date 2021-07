Last week, Washington’s Spencer Sotelo put pen to paper his intentions to compete on the gridiron and track next year in Oskaloosa. The graduated senior had a late signing with William Penn University to play football and run track for the Plainsmen. The football program was 4-3 last year out of the NAIA Heart of America Athletic Conference and the track squad was fifth in the outdoor conference championships in May. Sotelo expects to be a returner for the football team and he felt that his personality matched what the Plainsmen were looking for. “I went on a gameday visit and I loved the team vibe. I am usually the hype guy on the field that is dancing and encouraging others and there is a lot of guys at William Penn like that. That gave me a good feeling that this seems like the right fit and that I want to be a part of this program.” The senior averaged 22 yards per punt return last year for the Demons and led the squad with 19 receptions for 311 yards and seven touchdowns. As a sophomore he competed at the state track and field meet before his junior season was cancelled due to the pandemic and this past spring hampered by injuries.