Host Tom Merrill is joined by Chief Ed Dolan from the Catskill (NY) Fire Department to discuss a variety of topics related to our great volunteer fire service. Chief Dolan will provide an overview of his department’s very successful ridealong program, which allows firefighters who work in his fire district to ride out and assist his department on alarms. He will discuss what successful leadership looks like in the volunteer firehouse and use a real-life example of how one department is thriving in many areas simply because of strong leadership. He will delve into the sometimes controversial topic of requiring knowledge-based testing before any member is elevated into the chief officer ranks, and finally he will offer his suggestions for slowing the membership bleed in the volunteer fire service.