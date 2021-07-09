Picture of the day 07/09

1976 – Sheriff Lloyd B. Johnson (left) congratulates three St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies (from left) George Migliori, Edward Nowell and Henry Bardell, who completed a Custodial Officers School in Baton Rouge, July 16. the three deputies heard from veteran custodial officers from the southern area of the United States at the school. They were briefed in current programs of rehabilitation and corrections, as well as on the control of the administration of prescribed medications to inmates. The school is sponsored by the Louisiana State University Law Enforcement Institute in Baton Rouge.