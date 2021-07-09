'Not that cute' - Boutique's email about job applicant's looks gets viral TikTok response

Pretty privilege may not feel like a real thing to some of us, but our physical appearance may play a larger role in the opportunities and treatment we receive than we might think. Perhaps no one understands this better than Gracie Lorincz, a 21-year-old graduate from Michigan. Lorincz recently graduated from Hope College and applied for a brand representative position at Ava Lane Boutique, a clothing store in Auburn Hills, Michigan. After her interview, she received a rather unsettling email from the boutique, one she was never supposed to receive. It claimed that she was "not that cute," and hence, did not make a good candidate for the role. When the young woman posted about the experience on TikTok, thousands came to her defense, Bored Panda reports.