Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

'Not that cute' - Boutique's email about job applicant's looks gets viral TikTok response

By Taryn Asher, David Komer online producer
fox29.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - A local boutique is publicly apologizing about a prospective employee who received an email from one of the owners - saying she was "not that cute." That harsh review of her appearance has now gone viral in a video by her on TikTok. "I apologize for something...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vp#The Ava Lane Boutique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Boutique Goes Viral After Accidentally Sending Sexist Email

An accidental email from the VP of a Michigan boutique is not only considered unprofessional but possibly illegal. Ava Lane Boutique is based out of Auburn Hills, Michigan. It touts a message of female empowerment with the motto "beauty through confidence." That's one reason why a video uploaded to TikTok by a young woman named Gracie went so viral, so fast.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Auburn Hills, MINewsweek

Clothing Store Sends Email to Job Applicant Calling Her 'Not That Cute'

A Michigan company has apologized after a viral video showed an email from the vice president of operations calling a job applicant "not that cute." 21-year-old Gracie Lorincz shared the video to her TikTok account after applying for a brand ambassador position at Ava Lane Boutique in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The video showed an email sent to her from Chuck DeGrendel, vice president of operations and husband of the owner, which was aimed only for wife Laura Langen DeGrendel.
Auburn Hills, MIaudacy.com

Auburn Hills boutique owner inadvertently tells job applicant via email she's 'not that cute'; video goes viral

(WWJ) -- The husband of an Auburn Hills boutique owner is offering a tearful apology after he apparently inadvertently sent an email to a job applicant insulting her looks. Gracie Lorincz posted a video to TikTok on Wednesday showing an email she received from Chuck DeGrendel, Vice President of Ava Lane Boutique, near Lapeer Road and I-75 in Auburn Hills.
Auburn Hills, MIPosted by
Upworthy

A boutique didn't hire this applicant because she's 'not that cute.' The internet shot back.

Pretty privilege may not feel like a real thing to some of us, but our physical appearance may play a larger role in the opportunities and treatment we receive than we might think. Perhaps no one understands this better than Gracie Lorincz, a 21-year-old graduate from Michigan. Lorincz recently graduated from Hope College and applied for a brand representative position at Ava Lane Boutique, a clothing store in Auburn Hills, Michigan. After her interview, she received a rather unsettling email from the boutique, one she was never supposed to receive. It claimed that she was "not that cute," and hence, did not make a good candidate for the role. When the young woman posted about the experience on TikTok, thousands came to her defense, Bored Panda reports.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Man rates girlfriend 4/10—as she’s standing right behind him in viral TikTok

The internet is full of cripplingly cringey moments, but a recent TikTok from user @rafreacts3 might top them all. The account belongs to Raphael Aghahan, a YouTuber specializing in prank videos who’s since made a name for himself on TikTok. In perhaps his most awkward video to date, the British content creator stops a man on the street and asks him to rate a model on a scale of one to 10—while his girlfriend watches from nearby.

Comments / 1

Community Policy