Bill Cosby’s release from prison on June 30 was a sorrowful, unexpected and deeply strange result for those who’d felt justice had been served with his conviction for sexual assault three years ago. It was the latest twist in an emotionally wrenching case that has seen more than 60 women come forward to accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct dating back to the 1960s. The end of his incarceration should not overshadow the fact that, in many meaningful ways, Cosby will live in the wake of his alleged crimes for the rest of his life.