Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letters: Vote 'no' for John Green

NW Florida Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a special election held on July 20 to replace Councilman Overdier. There are three candidates running for his seat. Bobby Wagner and Jim Bagby are both fine individuals and I suspect either of them would do a good job. The third candidate, Mr. John Green, is not fit for office.

www.nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama City#Ocso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Centralia, WAChronicle

Letter to the Editor: I Stand By My ‘No’ Vote on Centralia Levy

I am responding to the letter from the Centralia School District superintendent in the June 17 issue as well as a letter I believe was also from her a week earlier thanking the voters of Centralia for approving the school levy. In the first letter, the writer explained why additional funding was so needed.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: I strongly encourage a vote for JoAnn Hodgdon for Rye library trustee

I am writing to recommend JoAnn Hodgdon to the Rye Library Trustees in the upcoming election, July 13, 2021. In response to the growing number of technology companies in the Portsmouth area, JoAnn and I collaborated in branding the Portsmouth area as the “eCoast”. Along with some similar start-ups, we helped launch the “Technology Roundtable” in 1999, through the Greater Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Do something Rye! Vote for Article 22

Money fuels our partisan flames and the oxygen is NH Gerrymandering and partisan redistricting. Executive Council District 2 that stretches from Dover to Concord to Keene is blatantly obvious. Harder to see but even more egregious is situations like the over 12,000 Pelham residents who are packaged with over 24,000 Hudson voters into a single district, so ALL representatives for those 36,000 voters go to one side. Similar scenarios exist across NH from two decades of slanted redistricting and we will slide further down that slope this coming decade if you and others do not do more.
Park City, UTPark Record

Guest editorial: Vote John Greenfield for a better way forward

Last week, our second Park City baby was born (It’s a girl!!) Two days later, I almost died on the way to knock door-to-door for the very first time when my car’s front left tire detached while driving 50mph on the 248. As I gracefully paced the roadside, waiting for a tow truck and just slightly traumatized, two people stopped. The first good Samaritan was a local gentleman who simply wanted to see if I was okay. The second was a kind woman similarly checking on my well-being, but she also recognized me from the recent library meeting regarding the Gordo mine waste repository. Small town, right? Just like it’s supposed to be…
New York City, NYThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Ranked-choice voting works

As a former civics teacher and a member of FairVote Illinois, a nonpartisan group advocating ranked-choice voting, it is important that I respond to The News-Gazette’s July 2 editorial that unfairly blames ranked-choice voting for the delay in results in New York City’s mayoral primary. New York is not the...
Minnetonka, MNhometownsource.com

LETTER: We applaud the efforts in educating the public on ranked-choice voting

As long-time advocates for ranked-choice voting in Minnetonka, we applaud the effort and planning of Minnetonka city staff for the upcoming November city council election. Things will be a bit different in 2021. Previously, there were two election days, a primary and general election. While this seems logical, our city council primary elections had less than 5% of voters participating, making it both financially inefficient and woefully unrepresentative of our city. Ranked choice voting eliminates this low-turnout primary and instead allows us to hold a single general election, where more voters will have more choices. Residents have until Aug. 10 to register as a candidate, and until Nov. 2 to engage the community on the issues that matter.
Dana Point, CAdanapointtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Dear Mayor Jamey Federico

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ElectionsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: When I vote in Rye I expect to vote on issues that matter to me

I have been voting in Rye for forty-eight years and cannot remember seeing articles on the ballot that were deemed “moot (i.e. unnecessary)” because of previous actions the town had already taken, i.e. the selectman. Action that meant my vote did not matter. It did occur to me as I passed marking anything in those boxes, that this was a form of voter suppression.
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: More should vote, not fewer

In a July 14 letter to the editor (“How important is voting?”) Peter Cotch of Rockport writes “I take no position on a Republican push for voter ID requirement.” Yet his entire letter suggests otherwise. He takes issue with state Sen. Barryr Feingold and a representative of Common Cause for referring to a requirement for picture ID to vote as a “poll tax” and a financial burden for certain segments of society. He goes on to point out that a picture ID is required to purchase cigarettes, lottery tickets and alcohol. This is a privilege, voting is a right. Big difference.
ElectionsAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Ranked-choice voting is fairest

As someone who has religiously voted in every election for the past 50-plus years I’ve been eligible to vote in Alaska, I’m totally agnostic about politics — particularly the so-called parties, and I mentally block all party association. My mantra is, “Partisan politics has polluted and poisoned the political process to the point of paralysis!” Not ironically, if you asked me which party any candidate in office at this moment belonged to, I could not tell you — I’m that opposed to the party process; I disdain them all equally. Ask me which candidate stands for the principles and perspective I believe in for an issue and I can probably name them. I’m a firm believer in voting for, supporting and doing “the right thing,” not the party thing.
ElectionsQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Your right to vote is being suppressed

Thank you Ed Tibbetts. I'm so grateful you honestly reminded us about the Jan. 6 insurrection, an attack on our United States Capitol. I love my country and its Democracy is supremely important for our existence. We got lazy and a real life tyrant got voted in, who opened the floodgates to all malcontents. They are now violently demanding subservience from the less advantaged and are somehow blackmailing the powerful, who know better. We must, as voters, make huge changes: 1) We must vote-out the rotten apples; a long list. 2) We must educate ourselves about the brutal, cruel amputations Davenport Sen. Roby Smith (ie the Heritage Foundation), has made to voters' rights and the terrible suppression put on our elections. 3) You must call the auditor (563-326-8683), to be certain you are still registered. Ten thousand Scott County voters have already been placed on the inactive list. Ninety-eight other counties may have had this happen. Look at all of the damage this Smith, voter-suppression law is causing the state of Iowa! 4) We must educate our neighbors about all of the changes so they will be able to vote in all future elections. School board, Board of Supervisors, etc. The attempt is being made to "stack the deck" so they will have total control over all our past democratic decisions.
ElectionsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: It is vital to pass voting rights legislation now

Currently the Senate is considering several bills which would ensure the right to vote for all Americans. This year alone, at least 389 bills restricting voting access have been introduced in 48 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Many restrict early or mail- in voting which make it easier for elderly and working voters to have their voices heard at the polls. In addition, voters who live in urban areas often have to wait for hours to cast their ballot on election day. This is why it is vital to pass national voting rights legislation now. However, such legislation cannot pass without reforming or eliminating the filibuster, which is being used by Republican legislators to prevent voting rights legislation and many other vital reforms from passing.
Electionslittlevillagemag.com

Letter to the editor: What kind of politician stifles voting? Rep. Miller-Meeks.

Why would any American politician choose to shorten the voting period in any state? Why would the Republican Party want a law limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county? Why prevent county auditors from mailing ballot requests to everyone? Why prevent your ballot being mailed to you until mid-October? These and more burdensome rules are now the law in Iowa. Marianette Miller-Meeks supports that decision based on recent statements. She is also fundraising on that law which means she is campaigning for 2022 in full support of voter disenfranchisement.
Presidential Electionnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Trust but verify: Solutions to voting concerns

TO THE EDITOR: I have forwarded this to Congressman Tom Malinowski but haven't heard back, so I will send it to our Senators next. With some small changes, technology already in place, I believe we can ameliorate the bipartisan stumbling blocks. On the Democratic side, set the Presidential election for...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Why does city council want vote on marijuana?

Why does Billings want marijuana to be illegal? Why does Billings City Council want the Yellowstone County Commissioners to try to repeal marijuana in Yellowstone County? Is it because at July 6 City Council meeting deputy attorney Karen Tracy told Council members that police officers are working for dispensaries? She then informed Council members that if the people vote for it again that Council members still may not allow access to marijuana and that it is their decision.
ElectionsGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Voting is a fundamental right

In his letter of July 14 (”How important is voting?”), Peter Cotch criticizes opponents of voter ID requirements with a rhetorical question: If an ID is required to buy liquor or cigarettes, isn’t voting at least as important?. The comparison of voting with purchasing controlled substances shows a worrisome carelessness...
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Greene and Miller not conservatives

God bless the First Amendment, but Mary Miller and any other elected official that attended, supported, or enabled Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance in Effingham lack the judgment required to serve. If, as a private citizen, you attended I wish you well but pray for God to grant you enlightenment. Greene...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Wennstrom gets my vote for city council | Letter to the editor

The seven members of our city council, elected for four-year terms, have a central role in establishing spending priorities for our city and setting policies to carry out broad goals to advance the quality of life for all our residents. This job requires key skills of understanding existing laws and policies, listening to all residents and their needs and preferences.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kings launch voting rights effort honoring John Lewis

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea King, his wife, are launching a fundraising campaign aimed at honoring the late Georgia congressman John Lewis (D) while raising money for voting rights activists. Lewis’s “contributions to the movement for voting rights are unmatched and it’s now our responsibility to keep the momentum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy