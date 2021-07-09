LETTER: No one wants this 'long hauler' title

This letter started out to be a thank-you for the nurses, doctors, technicians and other staff members who cared for me during my recent stay at Washington Hospital. But then I realized I also owe a debt of gratitude to those who care for me on a daily or weekly basis: the best neighbors anyone could have; the person who delivers my Observer-Reporter faithfully early every morning; the person who delivers my mail no matter the weather; the person whose crew has been mowing my lawn for the eight years I have lived in this house; the guys who take care of the trash, and always, my amazing family, colleagues and friends. And I also should include my former parishioners at Bentleyville United Methodist Church.
