Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

AOC slams lawmakers controlled by ‘fossil fuel execs’ in response to New York subway floods

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47f0XX_0as0b7In00

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called out GOP colleagues in Congress for blocking her Green New Deal amid flooding in New York and New Jersey .

Torrential rain brought by storm Elsa on Thursday flooded New York City’s subway, with footage shared to Twitter of commuters wading through several feet of water.

Retweeting that footage on Thursday, the Democrat called out the GOP for failing to adopt her Green New Deal, and for taking orders from fossil fuel firms, including Exxon Mobil.

It followed criticism issued by dozens of Twitter users for the astonishing flooding of New York City’s subway — widely cited as a failure in climate adaptation and infrastructure.

“The Green New Deal, which is a blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities, is unrealistic,” the Democrat wrote, in ridicule of the GOP.

“Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel execs & make you swim to work.”

The remarks by Ms Ocasio-Cortez followed a report last week by The New York Times revealing that a lobbyist for Exxo Mobil was trying to weaken the climate agenda of Democrats and the Biden administration in Congress.

Ro Khanna, a Democrat of California, called the recording of the lobbyist “appalling” and evidence of the fossil fuel industry's attempt to “engage in climate denialism and to manipulate public opinion and to exert undue influence in shaping policy in Congress.”

It was alleged that an Exxon Mobil lobbyist targeted members of Congress to reject Mr Biden’s infrastructure bill in recent weeks — and which Democrats wanted to introduce targets to cut back on fossil fuels.

That bill, which still must pass a 60-vote filibuster in Congress, now features little of the fossil fuel reductions that Democrats, including Ms Ocasio-Cortex, had asked for.

She added on Thursday: “I’m so glad the filibuster is here to fix this oh wait”.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

181K+
Followers
90K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ro Khanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#New York City#Gop#Exxon Mobil#The New York Times#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

New York lawmaker rolls out Green New Deal for public schools

Freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) will introduce an ambitious proposal on Friday to overhaul the nation’s public schools to meet the challenges of climate change. Bowman hopes his $1.43 trillion measure will be adopted as part of a larger partisan spending package being assembled by House Democrats whose priorities were dropped from the bipartisan infrastructure deal embraced by President Biden.
TrafficPosted by
GreenMatters

New York City Subway Floods Attributed to Filibuster and Climate Change

You've likely seen the viral footage of New York City's subway stops filled to the brim with water — images and videos of people practically swimming to their trains and exits have quite literally flooded the internet over the last few days. And although Tropical Storm Elsa has brought in quite a bit of rain, the Big Apple has experienced its fair share of rain storms in the past. So, why is the New York subway flooding right now?
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
Energy IndustryNewsweek

Joe Manchin Condemns Anti-Fossil Fuel Provisions in Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) says attempts to eliminate fossil fuels will make climate change "worse" while condemning a key provision of the Democratic infrastructure bill. Manchin told CNN that he was "concerned" about language targeting fossil fuels shortly after attending a meeting discussing the plan with fellow Democrats on Wednesday. The moderate Democrat from coal-producing West Virginia, who has frequently been accused of obstructionism by progressives in his party, took issue with "the climate portion" of the $3.5 billion proposal.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Could Be Coming In

There have been multiple debates persisting in the US Congress regarding the stimulus check payment and how many dollars will be spent. According to reports from multiple news media, there is a huge question about who gets how much money. Quite a few congressmen have been pushing for multiple stimulus...

Comments / 1

Community Policy