Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea’s men in the shadows: Steve Holland and Gianluca Vialli

By Travis Tyler
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Chelsea fan, or really every fan of the sport, should watch Ted Lasso. That’s not a paid endorsement it is just certifiable fact. Ted Lasso’s an American football coach that becomes a Premier League manager. He’s not the brains of the staff; that would be his assistant Coach Beard. Beard is the one learning the game and dealing with the minute tactical details of the game and training. Every coach in the world needs a Coach Beard. Unless they are Coach Beard, then they need a Ted Lasso. If none of that makes sense, just go watch the show and thank me later.

theprideoflondon.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Gianluca Vialli
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Coach Beard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

England coach Holland appreciates praise from ex-Chelsea star Cesc

Former Chelsea coach Steve Holland has appreciated praise from Cesc Fabregas. Holland has replied to Cesc, now with Monaco, labelling him England's secret weapon at Euro 2020. Speaking in an interview with TalkSport, England assistant coach Holland thanked the former Blues midfielder, dubbing him as one of the greatest to play the game.
UEFAwcn247.com

'Goal twins' Mancini and Vialli mastermind Italy's success

LONDON (AP) — Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli are still teaming up to win matches. But now it's as coaches for Italy's national team. The pair helped Italy beat Spain in a penalty shootout and reach the European Championship final. Mancini is the national team coach and he appointed Vialli as delegation chief. So it wasn't a surprise to see the two sharing joyous hugs on the field at Wembley Stadium after beating Spain. Mancini says “we spent a number of years together and we have a relationship that goes way beyond friendship. He’s like a true brother to me.”
SoccerTelegraph

The Mancini-Vialli friendship underpinning Italy's Euro 2020 challenge

On and off the pitch, Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli have been on much the same wavelength for the past 40 years. They earned the nickname of the “Goal Twins” at Sampdoria and, while that was down primarily to their almost telepathic understanding and the collective destruction they wreaked on defences, they shared a wider vision of the game.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Italy Euro 2020 staff: How Gianluca Vialli returned to football after battling cancer

One of the most heart-warming sights at Euro 2020 has been to see Gianluca Vialli back on the touchline with Italy - as Roberto Mancini's assistant manager. The 'Goal Twins' of Sampdoria, as they were dubbed, have reunited on the coaching staff of the Azzurri, helping to lead Italy all the way to the final four of the tournament. What's made the journey all the more poignant, are the personal battles that former Juventus and Chelsea star Vialli has faced along the way.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

England's secret weapon: No 2 Steve Holland won the lot at Chelsea, got Abramovich's respect by standing up to Mourinho, and Southgate already calls him a coaching LEGEND - meet the man plotting the details behind the Three Lions' final push for glory

It is often remarked upon how Chelsea's conveyor belt of managers under Roman Abramovich goes against the common consensus in football that stability is a prerequisite for success on the pitch. Chelsea chop and change and keep winning trophies. And those triumphs, achieved by an array of different managers with...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Sampdoria's 'Goal Twins' seek to soothe their Wembley heartache 29 years on... Pain of 1992 European Cup final defeat by Barcelona is pushing Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli to beat Spain and reach Euro 2020 final

As Matteo Pessina drilled home Italy's second goal to settle a tense last-16 tie against Austria at Wembley, Gianluca Vialli raced from his seat behind the technical area to embrace his great friend Roberto Mancini. It was a display of raw emotion that went far deeper than the simple celebration...
SoccerTribal Football

​Italy boss Mancini hails impact of Chelsea hero Vialli

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has heaped praise on Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli as the team prepares for a Euro 2020 semi final. The Azzurri take on Spain in the first of the semis on Tuesday at Wembley, having bested Belgium in the quarter finals. Vialli is working as part of...
SoccerThe Guardian

Roberto Mancini, Gianluca Vialli and the great friendship inspiring Italy

The year 1964 was a big one for football in Italy. Helenio Herrera’s Inter defeated Real Madrid in the European Cup final; Roma lifted the Coppa Italia after a dramatic replay against Torino; Bologna won their seventh scudetto; and, in two very different parts of the country, a pair of the finest players Italy has ever produced were born.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cesar Azpilicueta warns his Spain side about Chelsea team-mate Jorginho and says stopping the Italy midfielder is key to defeating Roberto Mancini's men and reaching the Euro 2020 final

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned that Spain must limit the threat of his Chelsea team-mate Jorginho in their Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy. Azpilicueta is fully aware of Jorginho's qualities given that he plays with him for Chelsea and the pair are set to face each other at Wembley on Tuesday night.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'finally agree £50million deal for Brighton's Ben White with England defender to sign five-year deal as Mikel Arteta bolsters Gunners defence with member of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Brighton over the much-anticipated transfer of Ben White for £50million. According to The Sun, White has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and, subject to a medical, is set to sign a five-year deal to become Arsenal's most expensive defender ever. Mikel Arteta has...
Premier League90min.com

AC Milan complete signing of Olivier Giroud from Chelsea

AC Milan have completed the signing France striker Olivier Giroud from Chelsea. The 34-year-old striker struggled for minutes under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel but had a habit of popping up with vital goals in his rare outings, including six strikes in eight Champions League games - just two of which were starts.
Soccerdallassun.com

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save of Bukayo Saka's penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
UEFA90min.com

5 European Clubs Who Have the Most Goalkeepers in Their Squad

Having a world class goalkeeper is very key for any side who look to compete for silverware, with history showing us that most of the successful ones having a brilliant shotstopper in their starting XI. However, there are a number of clubs who have a number of goalkeepers in their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy