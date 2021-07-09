Chelsea’s men in the shadows: Steve Holland and Gianluca Vialli

Every Chelsea fan, or really every fan of the sport, should watch Ted Lasso. That’s not a paid endorsement it is just certifiable fact. Ted Lasso’s an American football coach that becomes a Premier League manager. He’s not the brains of the staff; that would be his assistant Coach Beard. Beard is the one learning the game and dealing with the minute tactical details of the game and training. Every coach in the world needs a Coach Beard. Unless they are Coach Beard, then they need a Ted Lasso. If none of that makes sense, just go watch the show and thank me later.