Michigan State Police to Offer First-Ever Recruit School for Licensed Police Officers

The Commodore Perry School District is accepting applications for a SCHOOL POLICE OFFICER. This is a 180-day position. Applicants must be ACT 120 Certified or retired State Troopers and have an ACT 235 Lethal Weapon Training Certification. Please submit a letter of interest and proof of the following: State Trooper discharge certificate or Act 120 Training, Act 235 certification, and Current Act 34, Act 151, and Act 114 clearances. Must be willing to participate in PA School Resource Officer Training or have previous NASRO training. Pre-employment drug testing is required. Applications should be sent to Dr. Kimberly Zippie, 3002 Perry Highway, Hadley, PA 16130. The deadline for applications is noon on July 23, 2021.
Comments / 1