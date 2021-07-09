Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan State Police to Offer First-Ever Recruit School for Licensed Police Officers

By Lisa Marie
 10 days ago
There is no doubt that the Michigan State Police is made up of the finest in around in law enforcement, and they are always looking to add to their team with those already wearing a badge. The MSP is set to run their first trooper recruit school for those already...

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

