Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

While Dexter might have initially ended with a controversial finale years ago, it seems like the iconic serial killer isn't quite ready to say goodbye. The series is expected to return for a highly-anticipated revival on Showtime — and it looks like fans will soon get a chance to learn more about the new batch of episodes. On Thursday, series star Michael C. Hall confirmed that the series will be headed to San Diego Comic-Con's Comic-Con @ Home proceedings later this month. The show's panel will be held on July 25th, and is expected to feature special guests.