Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming
This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.tvline.com
