Patsy Margaret Whited Farrow

She was born in Great Bend Kansas on June 14, 1944. Patsy grew up in Seminole county attending Varnum and later traveling the United States, then settling back home north of Seminole. Patsy was a lifelong resident of Seminole county where she dedicated her life to the Lord and faithfully attended church. She was a strong, fearless woman, praising God for every blessing in life, never questioning why, but always trusting the Lord’s plan while thanking him for another day.