Iris Francis (Kahn) Levy Androphy, a resident of Hallandale, Florida, peacefully passed away at her home on July 6, 2021, at 90. Iris was born on January 10, 1931, in Latvia to George and Ella Kahn. At only six years old, she immigrated to America in 1937 alongside her parents and younger brother, Mischa Kahn, where they joined the family in Oklahoma. Without knowing a word of English, Iris began her early education in Seminole, Oklahoma. Her father then sent her to Tulsa to live with her extended family to get a Jewish education. Upon her high school graduation, she attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman. She raised three sons, Jay, Marc, and Paul Levy, in Tulsa before moving full-time to Hallandale, Florida, in 1994. In 2003, she married Leonard Androphy and shared 11 years of marriage before his death in 2014.