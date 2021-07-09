Some outages remain in CT following the end of severe thunderstorm watch
Following the end of a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Connecticut, Eversource was reporting over 1,800 customers affected by outages late Thursday. An update around 10:27 p.m. showed 1,836 Connecticut customers reporting power loss; the highest numbers were in Avon and Haddam with 995 and 329 customers affected, according to Eversource. United Illuminating reported 160 outages total, with 107 of them in New Haven, as of an update around 10:28 p.m.www.westport-news.com
