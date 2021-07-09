In D.C.’s Ward 8, we are shifting the locus of power in health care

Jehan “Gigi” El-Bayoumi is the founder of the Rodham Institute at George Washington University. With two-thirds of adult Americans having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the quest for herd immunity turns to vaccinating the harder-to-reach communities — including many communities of color, which remain under-vaccinated compared to their White peers. We must recognize that in this next chapter of the vaccine rollout, it’s not the medical or public health professionals who know best, but the communities themselves.