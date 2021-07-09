Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

In D.C.’s Ward 8, we are shifting the locus of power in health care

By Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJehan “Gigi” El-Bayoumi is the founder of the Rodham Institute at George Washington University. With two-thirds of adult Americans having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the quest for herd immunity turns to vaccinating the harder-to-reach communities — including many communities of color, which remain under-vaccinated compared to their White peers. We must recognize that in this next chapter of the vaccine rollout, it’s not the medical or public health professionals who know best, but the communities themselves.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#D C#Mental Health#Health Care#Food Insecure#The Rodham Institute#Americans#Food And Friends#Whitman Walker Health#Uber#Praise Baptist Church#White#Howard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy