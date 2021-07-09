Cancel
Rail boosters tell Sound Transit: Just say no to project delays

By Mike Lindblom
Seattle Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dozen advocacy groups encouraged Sound Transit leaders Thursday to deliver voter-approved rail and bus extensions faster, instead of accepting project delays as inevitable. When 2021 began, elected officials on the agency’s governing board were notified of a $12 billion funding shortage to build nine rail extensions and two bus-rapid transit routes promised in the Sound Transit 3 ballot measure in 2016. Inaccuracies in early cost estimates, along with rapid land and construction inflation, played a major role, a consultant’s review found this spring.

