Morrow County, OH

Reflections: What a difference 65 years makes

By morrowcountysentinel
morrowcountysentinel.com
 9 days ago

I’m reading a Morrow County Independent dated June, 1956 and one of the lead articles focuses on the poor condition of the Cardington Community Park. What a difference 65 years makes. The writer of the 1956 story was lamenting the condition and lack of activity areas for the public. “Can you visualize a playground area complete with tennis and basketball and other recreation facilities in the town park?” asked the writer.

Comments / 0

Government
