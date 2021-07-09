Reflections: What a difference 65 years makes
I’m reading a Morrow County Independent dated June, 1956 and one of the lead articles focuses on the poor condition of the Cardington Community Park. What a difference 65 years makes. The writer of the 1956 story was lamenting the condition and lack of activity areas for the public. “Can you visualize a playground area complete with tennis and basketball and other recreation facilities in the town park?” asked the writer.www.morrowcountysentinel.com
