Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, DE

Georgetown’s role in slavery is not tied to whether it was a slave port

By James H. Johnston
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames H. Johnston is a writer, lecturer and lawyer. Is Georgetown’s history stained as a port in the transatlantic slave trade? Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) introduced a bill for a memorial to Africans brought to the town’s waterfront in the 1700s. The theory lacks direct evidence to support it and overlooks major historical complexities. The sentiment is laudable, but Georgetown’s other documented stories about the slave trade make its slave-trade history unique.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Georgetown, DE
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Delaware Government
Georgetown, DE
Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Port#Slavery#Legislature#D D C#Africans#Bladensburg#Americans#North Potomac#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy