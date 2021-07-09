Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

What Maryland can learn from the IRS on the state’s new tax program

By Opinion by Ari Yampolsky, Michael Ronickher Today at
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAri Yampolsky and Michael Ronickher are lawyers who specialize in whistleblower cases. Tax cheats beware: Maryland just took a big step to uncovering your misdeeds. Lawmakers in Annapolis created a program that offers a monetary reward to incentivize whistleblowers to come forward with information about tax avoidance. But Maryland took a different path than other states that have recruited tipsters to help fight tax fraud by limiting the role whistleblowers can play. So though the new program is good news for Maryland taxpayers, its success is uncertain.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Rettig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Tax Avoidance#Tax Return
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Country
China
Related
Maryland Statecbslocal.com

Gov. Hogan Renews COVID State of Emergency In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a proclamation that renewed the COVID State of Emergency days after he had announced the state of emergency would end. The proclamation is listed as an “Administrative Grace Period” for July 12.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports no new COVID deaths Monday as state begins scholarship program to combat flagging vaccination rate

For the second straight day, Maryland health officials reported no new deaths caused by COVID-19. State health officials also removed an earlier reported death from the virus, since the individual was not a resident of Maryland. Meanwhile, the state has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week. After reporting 38 new daily cases July 5, that number grew ...
Posted by
The Savage Diary

See who is funding the Maricopa Audit of the ballot by Cyber Ninjas

In this May 6, 2021 file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by cyber ninjasGetty images. The Arizona Senate filed a motion to dismiss a public records lawsuit relating to an independent full audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 election which was, however, rejected by a judge.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Other Modes Of Government Assistance

Although there seems to be no sign of a blanket stimulus check, it doesn’t imply that Americans won’t be receiving any help from the government. As it stands, the majority of the American families will still be deemed eligible for some economic assistance from the federal reserves as the entire country is trying to get through the damages caused by the pandemic.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Portals For CTC, Latest Additions Explained!

This is a major update regarding your stimulus check. You have to be careful while using the portals of child tax credit created by the IRS. You need to check your bank details and your payments to determine the actual amount of your stimulus check. Payments regarding the child tax credit are heading to the bank accounts of eligible struggling American families who have already filed their tax returns for 2020 or 2019.
Income TaxCNET

Millions of unemployment tax refunds in July: IRS timeline, tax transcripts and more

Tax refunds for those who overpaid on last year's unemployment benefits don't seem to be coming soon enough. But that extra IRS money might be in your bank account or your mailbox. In a recent announcement by the IRS, the tax agency confirmed another batch of refunds to nearly 4 million people -- direct deposits were made July 14, and paper checks started going out soon after. Yet many taxpayers waiting on their money still feel in the dark and express their angst through online platforms.
Income TaxCNET

The ABCs of child tax credit eligibility: What the IRS tool will tell you

Good news for parents: There's been more outreach in recent weeks about the expanded child tax credit and some 35 million families should have received their first monthly payment. Eligible parents could get up to $300 in recurring monthly installments for each child, depending on their household income and the age of their dependent. These regular prepayments are not a tax deduction, but an actual cash credit that can be used in advance of next year's tax season.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: You Would Still Qualify For A Lot Of Money

The IRS has already put out $15 billion worth of stimulus check payments to around 35 million families throughout the country. Interestingly, these stimulus payments differ heavily from the previous stimulus payments- they are quite a pre-payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit. Most of the families that qualify for...
Texas Statethekatynews.com

Texas taxpayers

Paxton Recovers $26 Million for the State of Texas, Medicaid Program. Attorney General Ken Paxton resolved an enforcement action against pharmaceutical manufacturer Apotex for reporting inflated drug prices to the Texas Medicaid program. Under the agreement, Apotex will pay Texas $26 million to resolve claims against it. This settlement is the latest recovery in price reporting cases the Attorney General has brought under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act since 1999, resulting in a cumulative recovery for Texas taxpayers of over $2.3 billion. “Thanks to our […]
Congress & Courtsdfl3cd.org

Warren And Whitehouse Demand Probe Of Tax Avoidance By Ultra-Wealthy

Two prominent members of the Senate Finance Committee are calling for an investigation into tax avoidance by the ultrawealthy, citing ProPublica‘s “Secret IRS Files” series. In a letter sent today, Elizabeth Warren (D-MA.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) wrote to the committee’s chairman, Ron Wyden (D-OR), that the “bombshell” and “deeply...
Personal FinanceEngadget

TurboTax creator Intuit leaves the IRS' free tax filing program

TurboTax creator Intuit has had a chilly relationship with the IRS, and now it's cutting some of its involvement. The Hill reports that Intuit is leaving the IRS' Free File program after participating for almost 20 years. The company said it was "proud" of its involvement, but claimed the limits of the program and "conflicting demands" from outside the program left it with little choice but to leave.
Income TaxPosted by
TheStreet

Do You Financially Support Your Family Living Abroad? You May Qualify for Tax Breaks

Family is so important that our love for them remains strong whether they live close or far from us. That’s why we’ll always be willing to help them out no matter where they are located. Sometimes we’ll mail them big boxes stuffed with gifts and souvenirs for a special occasion during the year or just because we feel like it. But what if your help goes beyond mailing a few boxes with gifts every year?

Comments / 0

Community Policy