What Maryland can learn from the IRS on the state’s new tax program

Tax refunds for those who overpaid on last year's unemployment benefits don't seem to be coming soon enough. But that extra IRS money might be in your bank account or your mailbox. In a recent announcement by the IRS, the tax agency confirmed another batch of refunds to nearly 4 million people -- direct deposits were made July 14, and paper checks started going out soon after. Yet many taxpayers waiting on their money still feel in the dark and express their angst through online platforms.