What Maryland can learn from the IRS on the state’s new tax program
Ari Yampolsky and Michael Ronickher are lawyers who specialize in whistleblower cases. Tax cheats beware: Maryland just took a big step to uncovering your misdeeds. Lawmakers in Annapolis created a program that offers a monetary reward to incentivize whistleblowers to come forward with information about tax avoidance. But Maryland took a different path than other states that have recruited tipsters to help fight tax fraud by limiting the role whistleblowers can play. So though the new program is good news for Maryland taxpayers, its success is uncertain.www.washingtonpost.com
