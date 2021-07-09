Cancel
Chobani files paperwork for an IPO

By HANNAH ASHTON hashton@magicvalley.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS — Chobani took a major step toward becoming a publicly-traded company. The food maker announced it filed a confidential draft registration statement for a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The company has not determined how many shares will...

