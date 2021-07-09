Chobani files paperwork for an IPO

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Thorne HealthTech has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "THRN." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions; there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.