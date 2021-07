Extreme heat forces farmworkers to choose between health and income, and advocates want to change that.A day after Oregon workplace regulators adopted temporary rules to protect workers from extreme heat hazards, Sandra Martin was glad the temperature in Forest Grove wasn't expected to top 90 degrees. Less than two weeks earlier, when the temperature reached a record-breaking 116 degrees in Portland, her husband was sent home early from the nursery where he works, because farmworkers there reported having trouble breathing and being exhausted from the heat. With the temporary rules in place, workers' rights advocates are turning their attention back...