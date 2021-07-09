The Suicide Squad's Producer Has Me Hyped For 'Incredible' Escape Scene For Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie’s interpretation of Harley Quinn has been an undisputed high point of the DC Film Universe ever since Warner Bros. tried to launch a connected world with Man of Steel. The Focus and Bombshell star is perfectly cast as the unpredictable prankster, and she has stood out in an uneven Suicide Squad, then carried the role over to a Birds of Prey movie that she produced. It’s no surprise whatsoever that when James Gunn pitched a Suicide Squad story to DC as his first movie in this world, he not only wrote in Harley Quinn, but made sure that Robbie was part of the ensemble, continuity be damned. And Robbie appears to be bringing her penchant for physical action to The Suicide Squad, so fans of her work should start getting excited.www.cinemablend.com
