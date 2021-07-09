Listen up, readers: These 7 audiobooks are Summer Book Bingo cheat codes

Listen up, for your Summer Book Bingo “cheat codes”!. Every year around this time, we librarians get the same question about our popular Adult Summer Book Bingo program (run by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures): Are audiobooks cheating? No, not at all! Including audiobooks in your Summer Bingo strategy can be the key to ticking every box on your sheet this summer, for a full bingo blackout. Here are some titles that qualify for various categories for this year’s bingo.