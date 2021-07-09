Cancel
Auburn, WA

Rant and Rave: Reader thanks senior center staff

By Submitted by Seattle Times readers
Seattle Times
 10 days ago

RANT to the city for their lengthy waits for the “walk” sign in crosswalks. If you want to encourage walkers, then make traffic stop sooner and let us walk. RAVE to the Auburn Senior Activity Center staff for your work during the pandemic. Thank you for finding innovative ways to stay connected with seniors — Mindful Mondays, Tuesday Happy Hour, book club, online games, drive-thru holiday celebrations and more. Your newsletters kept us informed of COVID-19 testing sites, vaccination opportunities and the status of the area’s closings and re-openings. Also, by keeping the center’s phone lines open, you provided a valuable connection for anyone seeking help, whether with grocery shopping, transportation or information about other resources. Your efforts made a significant difference in coping with the isolation and uncertainty of those days and made them more bearable.

