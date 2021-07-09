Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe in need of volunteers

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is in need of volunteers to assist at their Truckee location. Now that the shelter is reopened, volunteers can walk, socialize and train adoptable dogs as well as socialize and spend time with their adoptable cats. Volunteers not only help the shelter pets decompress and lower their stress levels, but they help make them more adoptable, which in turn means the animals get to their forever homes more quickly.