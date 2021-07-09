Black Widow Is Right on Time—and Too Late

After taking the previous calendar year off in the midst of a pandemic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned in 2021—and will apparently never hit pause again. During the first six months of the year, a trio of Disney+ shows (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki) have kept fans sated and laid the groundwork for the next steps of the MCU. (TL;DR: Get ready for the multiverse.) At least nine other series, along with a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, are in development to keep things moving forward. But on the theatrical side, Marvel’s first release in over two years isn’t quite so predicated on the enterprise’s future.