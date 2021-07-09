Cancel
Black Widow Is Right on Time—and Too Late

By Angela Watercutte
Wired
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. It’s fitting—and ironic—that Black Widow takes place in the past. Chronologically, in the MCU, the movie’s story takes place following the events of Captain America: Civil War, when the Avengers went their separate ways. But chronologically, in the real world, it arrives in 2021, more than a year after its intended release (thanks, Covid), and about five years after it should have been made.

