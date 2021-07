The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at 0.25% and reduced asset purchases from 3 billion Canadian Dollars per week to 2 billion Canadian Dollars per week, As we discussed in our BOC Preview, results were as expected. However, although the central bank tapered, they do not expect to hike rates anytime before the 2nd half of 2022. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the adjustment reflects the continued progress towards recovery and the Bank’s increased confidence in the strength of the economic outlook. The BOC slightly downgraded 2021 GDP to 6%, however revised its 2022 and 2023 forecasts higher, at 4.5% and 3.25% respectively. In addition, they expect inflation to remain above 3% for the rest of this year and fall back towards 2% next year.