ECB strategy review: Clarifications on monetary policy, ECB responds to climate change

The discussions of the ECB Governing Council on the Strategy Review were brought to a conclusion surprisingly early and the result was announced. The Strategy Review is essentially about how the ECB implements the mandates from EU Treaties. The last time this was defined was in 2003. At the beginning of 2020, the discussion process on changes was started but put on hold for the time being due to the COVID-19 crisis. Most recently, an agreement was announced for the autumn. The fact that the early agreement surprised even those involved can be seen, among other things, in the press conference that was held at very short notice.