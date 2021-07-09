Cancel
Malvern, PA

For Malvern’s Caroline O’Halloran, Starting Her Own Online News Magazine Both ‘Fun and Liberating’

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 9 days ago

Caroline O'Halloran.Image via SAVVY Main Line.

Before starting her monthly online news magazine, SAVVY Main Line, in 2015, Malvern resident Caroline O’Halloran had already been reporting on Main Line happenings for local newspapers and magazines for nearly two decades, writes Melissa Jacobs for Main Line Today.

The switch — which was also accompanied by a pivot from print to digital — sparked some changes in how she covers her stories.

“I take most of my own photos now, and I enjoy it,” said O’Halloran. “And my writing is shorter, punchier, and somewhat breezier. We even break AP (Associated Press) Style rules when we think it better serves the reader. It’s all been fun and liberating.”

In deciding what to cover, she focuses on news that directly impacts daily life.

“Often that’s as light and fluffy as a hot new restaurant,” she said. “But it’s frequently more substantial, like our stories about development reshaping the area — for good or ill — and the mental health struggles shattering local families.”

Read more about Caroline O’Halloran in Main Line Today.

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
