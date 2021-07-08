Cancel
Winnebago County, IA

Winnebago names first head of diversity, equity, inclusion

By Iain Carlos
Cover picture for the articleWinnebago Industries Inc. has named Jil Littlejohn Bostick as its first head of diversity, equity and inclusion, the company announced Thursday. Littlejohn Bostick has 20 years of experience in corporate and nonprofit leadership, most recently serving as director of inclusion and diversity at Shelton Conn.-based electronic products manufacturer Hubbell Inc., where she developed a DEI strategy, according to a press release.

