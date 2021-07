The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood watch that includes Marion County. The flood watch is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall rates are expected to impact portions of east-central and southeast Kansas this morning. Pockets of very heavy rainfall and flooding are likely, especially for areas that have already received heavy rainfall the past few days. This watch may need to be extended in time, especially if thunderstorms continue to develop this afternoon and evening. Stay tuned!