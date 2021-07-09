Cancel
Cannes: Adam Driver on singing, surrealism and 'Annette'

By JAKE COYLE
Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France -- In Leos Carax's "Annette," an enchantingly demented rock opera, Adam Driver sings in some very strange places. On a motorcycle. At sea. "Annette" has predictably caused a stir at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where its opening-night premiere prompted a wide range of reactions. As you might suspect, opinions tend to differ on absurdist-yet-sincere 140-minute musicals of elaborate melodrama scored by Sparks (the pop duo Ron and Russell Mael) and co-starring a glowing baby (the titular Annette) rendered in the form of a puppet.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

