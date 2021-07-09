Cannes: Adam Driver on singing, surrealism and 'Annette'
CANNES, France -- In Leos Carax's "Annette," an enchantingly demented rock opera, Adam Driver sings in some very strange places. On a motorcycle. At sea. "Annette" has predictably caused a stir at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where its opening-night premiere prompted a wide range of reactions. As you might suspect, opinions tend to differ on absurdist-yet-sincere 140-minute musicals of elaborate melodrama scored by Sparks (the pop duo Ron and Russell Mael) and co-starring a glowing baby (the titular Annette) rendered in the form of a puppet.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0