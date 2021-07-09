Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Today in History: Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and Lt. Philip Mountbatten were engaged

Lompoc Record
 10 days ago

Today is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year. On July 9, 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.

lompocrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Dean Koontz
Person
Richard Roundtree
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Kelly Mcgillis
Person
John Tesh
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Cia#Uk#Cia#Congress#Allies#Operation Husky#American#Saipan#Japanese#Boeing#Democrat#Cbs News#General Motors Corp#Chevrolet#Gm#Russian#Confederate#Statehouse#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
World War II
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Iraq
Related
Florida StatePosted by
ABC News

Today in History

Today in History Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. On this date: In 1812, United States forces led by Gen. William Hull entered Canada during the War of 1812 against Britain. (However, Hull retreated shortly thereafter to Detroit.) In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor. In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.) In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret...
POTUSTelegraph

Jane Hartley set to be new US ambassador to Britain

Joe Biden is set to nominate a former ambassador to France as his representative to the UK. The US president plans to select Jane Hartley, who was Barack Obama's ambassador in Paris, for the role in London. Ms Hartley has been a prolific Democrat fundraiser, raising more than $500,000 for...
MLBthejacksonpress.org

This Day in History July 17th

July 17 is the 198th day of the year (199th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. There are 167 days remaining until the end of the year. Alexius of Rome (Western Church) Pavel Peter Gojdič (Greek Catholic Church) Romanov sainthood (Russian Orthodox Church) William White (Episcopal Church)) July 17...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mirror

Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara was the source of serious stress for the Queen

Her wedding had been scaled back to adhere to the government's Covid-19 restrictions but the Queen and the late Prince Philip were among those to see her walk down the aisle. In fact, the Queen not only allowed her granddaughter to wear a stunning ivory dress from her collection for her big day, but she also loaned her a beautiful tiara that she wore on her own wedding day.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Made His "Intentions Clear" That He Wants Lilibet Christened at Windsor in Front of the Queen

Wondering if/when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet might be christened? Apparently, the royal couple are hoping that the event will happen at Windsor—in front of Harry's grandmother the Queen. According to The Daily Mail, Harry went ahead and made his "intentions clear" during his trip home to England for Princess Diana's statue unveiling—where he reunited with Prince William for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral.
MilitaryGadsden Times

DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On warship nicknames ('Old Ironsides' to 'Black Dragon')

Bound to happen, I suppose. The Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has been dubbed “Big Lizzie” by the press. I assume that the media is reporting a nickname that was bestowed on the warship by her crew, which is not surprising at all. Since time immemorial, warships have acquired nicknames of some sort.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
EuropeBirmingham Star

The Nazis worst crimes on Soviet soil

Nazi Germany and its allies sought to destroy the Soviet population on a monstrous scale. Thousands of towns and villages in the USSR were completely wiped out, together with their inhabitants. The war waged by Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union was one of annihilation. If in the occupied Western...
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy