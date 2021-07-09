Fugitive Friday: July 8

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Wesley Bingham – accused of beating a woman over a fight about a messy tent

William Crews – a Cape Coral man who violated his probation following an arrest for willful child abuse

Joseph Jaworowski – a repeat offender on the run after fleeing and eluding officers in Lee County

Timothy Stiltner – wanted in Collier County on a battery related charge

Wesley Bingham

We’re starting off our list this week with a guy whose really short fuse has him back in hot water

after he allegedly beat a woman over something as minor as a messy tent. Wesley Bingham is

currently on the run in Lee County for failing to show back up in court after being jailed for

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim said she and Bingham got into a verbal

argument over the cleanliness of the tent they shared, but that Bingham took it way too far and

struck her in the head with a drill. He then threw the woman to the ground and held her at

knifepoint while threatening to kill her. A witness managed to intervene and break up the

attack, which ultimately landed the 54-year-old felon behind bars for four months. To date,

Bingham has six bookings locally, for additional charges of domestic violence by strangulation,

battery, and drugs. He’s also spent time in lockup in Texas. Bingham is 5’9”, 120 pounds, and

was last known to be living in North Fort Myers. And upon his arrest, he will be held without

bond.

William Crews

Next up is a guy accused of beating two young boys, leaving them with bruises and welt marks

all over their bodies. Deputies say William Crews used plastic hangers to hit the children, and

threw darts at them, dragged one down a hallway by his feet before kicking him in the face and

threatening both with a lighter. When questioned about the injuries, Crews had no explanation

other than they were wrestling. That excuse didn’t pass muster with police, and Crews ended

up spending the next six months in jail. He was released on probation back in March, but here

we are, just a few months later, and he is already in violation of the terms of his release. Over

the years, Crews has been booked 26 times before on a long list of charges, including theft,

battery/domestic violence, trafficking cocaine, DUI, weapons offenses, and contempt. He is 6’0”,

230 pounds, with multiple tattoos, including Psalm 25 on his back, two faces on his leg, a lion

on his right hand, and a Superman logo on his neck.

Joseph Jaworowski

Also on the run this week is a Fort Myers man with a history of really sketchy behavior over the

last 10 years. A brand new warrant for the arrest of Joseph Jaworowski was issued last week

after he violated probation for fleeing and eluding officers. Jaworowski was spotted by a deputy

at 4 in the morning near the boat ramp of a park that was closed for the night, with his car

running and the lights off. When he spotted the marked unit, Jaworowski gunned it at a high

rate of speed, swerving on both sides of the roadway. After an extended time, he finally pulled

over and said that he thought the deputy was trying to pull someone else over, despite the fact

that there was not another soul on the road. Jaworowski continued to be belligerent with the

officer and was combative until he was finally relocated to a jail cell. Irrational behavior is par

for the course for this 63-year-old, who has 14 priors for resisting, drugs, grand theft, burglary, and an aggravated battery incident in which he struck a 71-year-old man with a tire iron.

Jaworowski is 6’0”, 160 pounds, and was last known to be living in south Lee County. And upon

his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Timothy Stiltner

And in Collier County, deputies are on the hunt for Timothy Stiltner, a repeat offender who’s

left a criminal footprint in at least three Florida counties. This 49-year-old fugitive has been on

the lam for the last few months after violating probation on his second battery arrest. To date,

Stiltner has been jailed six times in Collier, two times in Lee, and at least once in Hillsborough for

a wide array of charges, including the sale and delivery of meth, resisting, felony battery, drug

possession, and two separate DUI charges. Detectives say Stiltner is likely to be lying low in the

Copeland or Chokoloskee areas of south Collier, possibly working off the books as a crabber, a

boat captain, a mechanic, or a fisherman.