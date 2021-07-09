Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Safe as houses: Make sure yours is locked up tight

By Jen Fischer
Standard-Examiner
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Locks are for honest people,” said the man who ended up in prison for embezzlement. True story. I heard this at a very young age from a man who, several years later, I recognized on a local news station when the anchor reported the story. If someone wants something bad enough, a simple lock won’t stop them; even in Utah.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
defpen

7 Useful Items That Will Make Your House More Comfortable And Cozy

Creating a cozy and comfortable home is a lot more than having pretty things in it. It is about adding little details and items that make you feel joy and calmness. It is about adding whatever allows you to feel happy and relaxed at the end of the day. And frankly, the biggest compliment regarding your home you can get is if someone says that it is very cozy. That suggests that your home makes them feel welcomed and comfortable as well. There are numerous things you can use to cozy up your home. In this article, you will find seven items that can be a great choice for this purpose.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

DOORWING safety door lock and finger guard keeps your kids and pets out of danger at home

Prevent hand and paw injuries at home with the DOORWING safety door lock and finger guard. This at-home safety gadget features a bumper that prevents a door from fully closing, helping to avoid finger injuries while keeping the door locked. Adjustable and suitable for various door frames, attach DOORWING to any doorway in your home that’s common access for kids and pets. It’s easy to install, and there’s no need for tools, drills, or glues. Best of all, it leaves your doors completely damage-free. DOORWING lets you lock interior doors while leaving a gap, which you can adjust in case your cat needs to fit through. Additionally, take it with you anywhere for peace of mind. Small and portable, it’ll fit in your bag to take to grandma’s house or on vacation. Finally, you can even use it solely as a finger pinch guard while keeping your door unlocked.
Germantown, MDWTOP

How to ‘hula-hoop’ test a deck to make sure it’s safe

First, a deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland. And then, less than a week later, another deck behind a home in Aspen Hill came down. Nine people were hurt between the two incidents, and now Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is warning homeowners to examine their decks to make sure they are structurally sound.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

10 best lawnmowers to make sure your grass is always greener

Whether you’ve got a postage stamp or a football pitch to contend with, all the expert advice recommends that you get out to cut your garden lawn every week.As head groundsperson, you need to make sure that the machine in your shed is going to make the most of your patch of green. There’s a choice to be made between petrol, battery and electric.Larger lawns are usually suited to the extended run time that petrol machines offer, but there are plenty of mowers these days that are powered by batteries that offer petrol performance without the hassle of starter cords,...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

7 Cleaning Items You Should Get Rid of Right Now

One of my favorite results of thinning out my possessions is being able to see and use what’s left after I’ve decluttered. I love the impression of freshness that comes from empty space and, when it comes to more practical items like kitchen items, I enjoy being able to get what I need without wrestling with a bunch of stuff I don’t. Decluttering brings calm in more ways than one.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.
Interior Designwilber-republican.com

How to Create a More Functional Laundry Room

(Family Features) A laundry room may be one of the spaces that you use the most, but cramped quarters and clutter can hinder your productivity. Eliminate the excuses and get your laundry room under control with these tips to add function to your washing routine. Use space wisely. Your laundry...
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Cleaner Place, Safer Place: 5 DIY House Cleaning Tips

Cleaning the house can be pretty overwhelming and complex, especially if one’s home has many parts. Each room has a different level of clutter and dirt to clean up. That means a lot of different cleaning products to use and apply to surfaces. With COVID-19 still out there, people should clean and sanitize their houses themselves more often, especially the inside. There are several ways to clean your house.
Home & Gardensnntv.com

Revamp Your Roof: 6 Types of Shingles for Savvy Homeowners

Originally Posted On: Revamp Your Roof: 6 Types of Shingles for Savvy Homeowners – MidState Roofing Systems (mscroofsystems.com) If you’re looking to replace your roof soon, an important thing you’ll have to consider is the different types of shingles. There is a variety of materials available on the market, but it’s up to you to decide which one is worth investing in.
Petspawtracks.com

Make sure this information is on your cat’s ID tag today

If your cat ever escapes or gets lost, his cat ID tag could help return him home to you safely and quickly. But that will be true only if you’ve put all the necessary information on your cat’s ID tag. Whether you’re creating a new tag for your cat or are updating your cat’s old tag, it’s important to carefully consider what information you’ll include. Additionally, you’ll want to choose a collar that’s safe and well fitted, ensuring that your cat’s ID tag stays with him. This extra effort can help keep your cat safe just in case he does ever get lost.
Home & GardenKTEN.com

The Roof Over Your Head Might Be Leaking Heres Why And How To Fix It

Originally Posted On: The Roof Over Your Head Might Be Leaking Heres Why And How To Fix It (mantripping.com) At one point or another, you’ve likely had an issue with your roof. Whether it’s a leaky roof or a roof full of moss, you’ll have had problems. The traditional solution for a leaky roof when you’re young is a bucket collecting all the water, but as you grow up, you begin to understand this might not be the smartest course of action.
Public Healthmarthastewart.com

How to Properly Clean and Sanitize Your Kitchen Drying Rack

You shouldn't neglect your drying rack when cleaning your kitchen's many surfaces. The strainer, which often sits on the counter next to the sink and houses freshly-washed dishes, can become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria when ignored. Fortunately, keeping it clean (and you and your family safe) is easy. Ahead, an expert shares her best tips for sanitizing this essential.
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

How to Fix a Leaking Sunroof

Clearing a clogged drain tube will solve the problem. Solve most sunroof leak problems by clearing a clogged drain tube with your shop vacuum. You’ve got water on your seats right below the sunroof, and you’re about to take matters into your own hands. We’re warning you: Put down the caulk gun and step away from the vehicle. Usually it’s simply a drain tube that’s clogged with debris. Then the water can’t drain and it overflows into the cabin. And that’s a simple DIY repair that you can do in about 20 minutes.
Petsdogtime.com

The Best Portable Dog Water Bottles

When it comes to long, hot walks, our dogs need to stay hydrated just as much (if not more) than we do. Luckily, portable water bottles can come to the rescue. These innovative devices make it easy to hydrate your pup wherever you go. We've rounded up a few of our favorites, so read on to discover the best portable dog water bottles available today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy