Madison, WI

Food carts coming to Madison parks soon

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food carts will soon be popping up at nearly two dozen Madison parks, thanks to new pilot program being launched by the city. The Carts in Parks Pilot Program is slated to start later this month. It will provide daily food cart vending across 20 parks. In addition to giving residents another good reason to go to the park, city officials hope it will support community-driven micro vending markets, reduce the barriers for vending in Madison parks, and provide greater food access.

