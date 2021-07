It’s dinnertime with your toddler—do any of these phrases sound familiar? “Have two more bites of chicken and then you can have dessert” or “finish what’s on your plate first and then you can have some ice cream.” What happens next is likely a total meltdown (or your child deciding to only eat two peas and one bite of spaghetti for dinner). Even if you get lucky and your kid does indeed finish their food and gets their promised reward, you know you’re in for another mealtime battle tomorrow.