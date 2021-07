By the early-to-mid-’90s death metal was in the doldrums, with hordes of bands regurgitating the same well-chewed body parts and screaming bloody gore. Then came Sweden’s At The Gates, who took the form to fascinating new places. More experimental and with an ear for melody that their American peers lacked, they spearheaded the small but massively influential Gothenburg scene that would birth melodic death metal. Guitarists Alf Svensson and Anders Björler were the chief sonic architects, but vocalist Tomas ​‘Tompa’ Lindberg was integral to the band, providing thoughtful, often literary lyrics and a versatile, emotional vocal delivery that helped set them apart from the deathly masses.