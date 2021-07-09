From Ship To Shore There's Makeovers and Mysteries Monday Night
Monday 8pm ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU – Documentary The Strawbridge’s continuing journey to renovate a 19th Century Chateau into a thriving event venue and humble home. While it feels like the Strawbridges have completely refurbished the Chateau-de-la-Motte Husson, there is still much work to be done. While Angel looks to the outbuildings and Dick turns his attention to their website, there are many grand parties and events on the horizon.www.wlrn.org
