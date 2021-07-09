Kid Brunswick releases Mike Shinoda-produced single The Feel
After teaming up with Trivium’s Matt Heafy on In Defiance in June, Linkin Park man Mike Shinoda has now joined forces with London-based artist Kid Brunswick. Mike put the call out to get his production duties on earlier this year via Twitch, and has now not only worked on just-released single The Feel (hear it below), but has also collaborated with Kid Brunswick on upcoming mixtape XFOREVER, which is due out on July 30.www.kerrang.com
