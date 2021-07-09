Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kid Brunswick releases Mike Shinoda-produced single The Feel

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teaming up with Trivium’s Matt Heafy on In Defiance in June, Linkin Park man Mike Shinoda has now joined forces with London-based artist Kid Brunswick. Mike put the call out to get his production duties on earlier this year via Twitch, and has now not only worked on just-released single The Feel (hear it below), but has also collaborated with Kid Brunswick on upcoming mixtape XFOREVER, which is due out on July 30.

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shinoda
Person
Matt Heafy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Someone Great#Mixtape#Kid Brunswick#Xforever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Music
Related
Georgia Statethebrag.com

Get To Know: Georgia’s feel-good rapper and producer Linden Tyson

With his bouncy recent boom bap single ‘ENERGY’ grabbing attention, we thought we should get to know hip hop star Linden Tyson better. Georgia-based performer Linden Tyson only knows variety as an artist. His modern sound is a diverse mixture of trap, boom-bap, with a nice dash of 90’s R&B for good measure.
MusicKerrang

While She Sleeps, Loathe and more among Bloodstock 2021 replacements

Next month’s Bloodstock is very much go with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on July 19 – though the festival have had to make a few more last-minute changes to the line-up. With Dark Tranquillity having to cancel their performance due to ​“international issues”, the incredible Loathe have been announced to...
MusicKerrang

Andrew W.K. has released another heavy metal single, Everybody Sins

Andrew W.K. is keeping things gloriously heavy at the moment, following up 2021 songs Babalon and I’m In Heaven with another metal banger: Everybody Sins. The track is taken from Andrew​’s upcoming fifth album God Is Partying, which is due out on September 10. It also comes accompanied by a confusingly entertaining video, which features a brief cameo by his fiancée Kat Dennings, plus all sorts of other weird, messy goings-on.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Leeroy Stagger releases new single and video “Ventura”

Leeroy Stagger finds inspiration through grief on his new single ‘Ventura’ out since last week on all digital streaming platforms. “The song ‘Ventura’ is about my friend Neal Casa. The first time I met Neal was on a magical night in New York City, he was working on Willie Nelson’s Songbird record as he was in Ryan Adams’ band The Cardinals at the time. He invited us out to the 17th St. bar where all the Cardinals were hanging out, he introduced me to the band and they all had laughed how they were happy that Ryan wasn’t there because they didn’t want me to have a bad impression of him.
Musicedmidentity.com

EMBRZ Releases New Single and Announces Debut Album

EMBRZ has unveiled “Where You Are” with Lizzy Land, the first single off his debut album Moments that’s due out on This Never Happened. Never one to be put into a box, EMBRZ sound is constantly evolving yet, always rooted in emotional connection. This emerging producer and professional plucker of heartstrings excels in hitting right in the feels, allowing listeners to lose themselves on the dancefloor time and time again. It seems like just yesterday we were vibing out to his melodic hits “Moving With U” and “Letting Go,” but flash forward to the present and he’s delivered “Where You Are” – the gorgeous lead single from his upcoming album Moments.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Scarlet Wives release new single “Smoking Pistol”

Last week, Montreal’s Apocalypse Rock Trio Scarlet Wives released their new single “Smoking Pistol”. Banging riffs, sassy haunting vocals, nothing short of a modern rock anthem. This new single comes at you with a heavy-hitting hook that’s both self-empowering and resenting the state of the world. Originally about hating the ceaseless hours working in the service industry to make ends meet, “Smoking Pistol” reflects life’s anguish, from daily frustrations to existential anxiety. Although this may sound dark, the song makes you feel like an empowered badass ready to take the world into your own hands. “Smoking Pistol” is their second release after their debut single Dream Funeral, both available on all streaming platforms.
Musicriver1037.com

The Offspring release new video for the single “This Is Not Utopia”

The Offspring have shared the video for the track “This Is Not Utopia,” which is included on their 10th studio album, Let The Bad Times Roll, the first studio release from the group in nine years. After announcing Let The Bad Times Roll at the beginning of 2021, they released...
Musiconeedm.com

Producer Bon-Psy and Singer Shauni Release Blüm

Blüm is the latest collaboration from the intellectual electronic producer Bon-Psy and forthright electronic Pop/R&B vocalists Shauni. This abstract and conscious track brings an in depth look into the equivalence of a flower’s life span and the life of a human being. As a human experiences the various states of life and the emotions that come with it, a flower blooms just the same. This collaboration reminds each listener that all lives possess their own valid experience no matter if it is a person or a rose. Blüm offers the opportunity of interpretation and that is up to each individual, and with what the listeners can experience personally, the artists added their own personal experience to this track.
MusicNME

Amen Dunes releases new single with Sleaford Mods, ‘Feel Nothing’

Amen Dunes, the musical project of Damon McMahon, returns with a new single ‘Feel Nothing’, featuring Sleaford Mods. The song is his follow-up to the 2018 album, ‘Freedom’, and marks his first release for record label Sub Pop. Co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, ‘Feel Nothing’ features the hallmarks of Amen Dunes’...
Musicearmilk.com

Mike Crigs checks in with his relatable new single, "Puzzle Pieces"

Breakups are never easy to get over, no matter how amicable the split was. Hailing from New England, rising songwriter Mike Crigs knows this as well as anybody. After amassing a respectable fanbase due to buzz garnered from collaborations like this one, the rising vocalist has set his sights on getting a little deeper with listeners. Taking that step forward, he checks into our pages for the first time with his empathetic take on breakups, "Puzzle Pieces."
Musicnextmosh.com

Times of Grace release new video single, “Rescue”

Massachusetts metal act Times of Grace – featuring Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach (vocals) and Adam Dutkiewicz (guitars) and rounded out by Dan Gluszak (drums) – have premiered their new video single titled “Rescue,” which you can check out below. The tune appears on the trio’s new full-length album dubbed...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Zoe Wees Releases Inaugural ‘Spotify Singles’ Recordings

Emerging German pop singer-songwriter, Zoe Wees, will release her inaugural Spotify Singles recordings. As the face of Spotify’s 2021 EQUAL program for the month of May, as one of Spotify’s Germany RADAR artists in 2020, the young star has almost 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and is excited to share these new songs with her wide global fanbase.
MusicJamBase

Midnight North Releases ‘Silent Lonely Drifter’ Single

Midnight North shared the song “Silent Lonely Drifter,” which arrived as the band’s debut single on American Vibes. The tune is set to land on Midnight North’s upcoming album, There’s Always A Story, due out on July 23 and available for pre-order on Bandcamp. Midnight North — Grahame Lesh, Elliott...
Musicmetalinjection

DEAFHEAVEN Releases Driving New Single "The Gnashing"

Deafheaven took a hard turn away from harsh vocals and black metal-style riffs on the first single off their new album Infinite Granite, and it looks like that sound is here to stay. The band is now streaming the catchy, driving new single "The Gnashing", which may very well get stuck in your head. Plus it certainly helps that the guitar melodies on this track are fantastic.
Musicnextmosh.com

Underoath release new single “Damn Excuses”

Florida’s Underoath have released their new single “Damn Excuses” via Fearless Records, check out the song below. The tune marks Underoath’s first new music since the release f their 2018 album ‘Erase Me.’. A press release states, ““Damn Excuses” was completely self-recorded and produced at guitarist Tim McTague’s studio, Feral...
Musicedm.com

Swedish House Mafia Are Releasing a New Single This Week

After years of smoke and mirrors, Swedish House Mafia are officially returning with new music. A source close to the fabled electronic music trio tells EDM.com they are set to release a new song on Thursday, July 15th. The track reportedly features Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Ty Dolla $ign and blossoming hip-hop artist 070 Shake.
Uniontown, PAbleedingcool.com

The Letter Black Releases New Single & Video For "Born For This"

Uniontown, Pennsylvania-based hard rock/metal band, The Letter Black, has released their latest single, "Born For This," and with it, a new music video to accompany the single. The song deals with the pressures of life, hopelessness, and in the end, a resolution to live your own life according to the rules you set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy