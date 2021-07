Andrew W.K. is keeping things gloriously heavy at the moment, following up 2021 songs Babalon and I’m In Heaven with another metal banger: Everybody Sins. The track is taken from Andrew​’s upcoming fifth album God Is Partying, which is due out on September 10. It also comes accompanied by a confusingly entertaining video, which features a brief cameo by his fiancée Kat Dennings, plus all sorts of other weird, messy goings-on.