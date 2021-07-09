Comics and a higher purpose: Building fables and facing hard truths

I’ve been watching an awful lot of TikTok in the last year. I don’t know any of the dances, and I can’t lip sync to save my life. But I do enjoy some of the engaging political discourse that, against all conceivable odds, has emerged on this children’s entertainment app. Users like GoodTrouble and Logically.me have been a refuge in the snowstorm of s----y politics and bad policy that has permeated much of the last few years (but also, like, all of American history). They taught me that it’s not just enough to dunk on delusional Trumpies or those who’d weaponize politics to harm others; you also have to use your platform to explain, educate, and empower. And then dunk on those suckas some more!