Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, OH

Flack Sentenced For Meth Possession

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 8, 2021 – Treton Flack, 25, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to a mandatory prison term today for an October 2019 traffic stop where he was found in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine. Flack is not eligible for release until he serves the minimum sentence of three years. Upon release, he will be on post-release control for three years. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Derr and investigated by MVPD Ptl. Aaron Collins.

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mvpd Ptl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets, nonprofits say

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy