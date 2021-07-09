Flack Sentenced For Meth Possession

July 8, 2021 – Treton Flack, 25, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to a mandatory prison term today for an October 2019 traffic stop where he was found in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine. Flack is not eligible for release until he serves the minimum sentence of three years. Upon release, he will be on post-release control for three years. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Derr and investigated by MVPD Ptl. Aaron Collins.