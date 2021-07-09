Cancel
Science

Pfizer suggests booster shots will be needed this year, but government officials say science will dictate the timing

By Carolyn Y. Johnson
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unusually public spat has broken out between the makers of one of the coronavirus vaccines and federal health officials over whether booster shots will soon be needed, a dispute that comes against the backdrop of renewed concerns about the pandemic. Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech announced Thursday they...

