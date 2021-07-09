Edmonds taps creative spirit in its evolving waterfront town

Tracy Felix “absolutely loves” that her Edmonds business, ARTspot, has a “Main Street” address. She also appreciates having an idyllic four-block commute to work. When you exit her store and turn right, you’ll find a charming fountain; to the left, the sightline veers down the hill toward the twinkling water and ferry. Felix knows that Edmonds is the kind of place people go to vacation. “I get to live here,” she marvels.