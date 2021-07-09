Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds taps creative spirit in its evolving waterfront town

By City of Edmonds
Seattle Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Felix “absolutely loves” that her Edmonds business, ARTspot, has a “Main Street” address. She also appreciates having an idyllic four-block commute to work. When you exit her store and turn right, you’ll find a charming fountain; to the left, the sightline veers down the hill toward the twinkling water and ferry. Felix knows that Edmonds is the kind of place people go to vacation. “I get to live here,” she marvels.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Government
Edmonds, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Steves
Person
Kahlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Galleries#Restaurants#French#The Cascadia Art Museum#Covid#Graphite Arts Center#Hq#Art Start Northwest#Asian#Korean#Taiwanese#Feast#Main Street Commons#Housewares#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets, nonprofits say

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy