Dwyane Wade Visits Miami Condo Collapse Memorial: 'First Responders are the Real MVPs'

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwyane Wade is paying his respects to those who lost their lives in the Surfside condo collapse. On Thursday, the 39-year-old retired NBA star visited the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, which tragically, partially collapsed in the middle of the night on June 24. Wade shared a series of black and white photos on Instagram after visiting the memorial wall created by loved ones of the victims.

