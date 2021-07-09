Dwyane Wade Visits Miami Condo Collapse Memorial: 'First Responders are the Real MVPs'
Dwyane Wade is paying his respects to those who lost their lives in the Surfside condo collapse. On Thursday, the 39-year-old retired NBA star visited the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, which tragically, partially collapsed in the middle of the night on June 24. Wade shared a series of black and white photos on Instagram after visiting the memorial wall created by loved ones of the victims.people.com
