Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The long wait to save up a 20% down payment | Buyers back off

By The Eastsider
theeastsiderla.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers. Down Payment Challenge: It would take the typical U.S. renter about 25 years to save up the 20% down payment on a starter home. In Los Angeles, it would take 36 years just to save up for a 10% down. But first-time buyers have several options -- including lower down payments -- that can make it much easier to get into the market. Zillow.

www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Pasadena, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
City
Highland Park, CA
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Eagle Rock, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Real Estate Listings#Fruit Trees#Housing Market#Eastside#The Lead Economist#Redfin#Zillow Landmark Sale#Spanish#Los Feliz#City Terrace#Washer#Fig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. Set...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy