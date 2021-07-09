The long wait to save up a 20% down payment | Buyers back off

Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers. Down Payment Challenge: It would take the typical U.S. renter about 25 years to save up the 20% down payment on a starter home. In Los Angeles, it would take 36 years just to save up for a 10% down. But first-time buyers have several options -- including lower down payments -- that can make it much easier to get into the market. Zillow.