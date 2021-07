Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 46 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published June 28, 2021. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery experienced a minor setback as of June 19, falling one point to a score of 76. A slight lull in the home sales market was to blame for the dip, as every other component measure in the index made progress, with some reaching the best scores since the onset of the pandemic. This is the sixth week the index has surpassed a score of 70, and the ninth straight week above 60.